Man, 28, dies after weekend stabbing outside nightclub in Salt Lake City

A 28-year-old man who was stabbed over the weekend in Salt Lake City died of his injuries on Tuesday, and police are still seeking information from anyone who witnessed the incident.

At 2:41 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to the stabbing at 32 E. Exchange Place. When they arrived, officers found a large crowd leaving the area. Oscar Vera, of Sandy, was on the ground with a "critical injury," Salt Lake City police said.

"Officers provided lifesaving efforts and paramedics and Salt Lake City firefighters transported the man to the hospital in critical condition where he died on Tuesday," police said in a news release.

Investigators believe Vera was stabbed during a large fight among people leaving a nearby nightclub. During the fight, a second person was also stabbed but is recovering and expected to survive, according to the release.

"Detectives believe several people witnessed this stabbing but left the area before officers arrived," police said.

Police asked anyone with information, including video, photos, "or (anyone) who has seen social media posts related to the stabbing," to call 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with an officer.

Vera's death marks the seventh homicide in Salt Lake City this year, police said.