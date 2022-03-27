Man, 28, fatally shot after argument inside Bronx NYCHA development

A 28-year-old man was shot to death after getting into an argument inside a Bronx public housing development, police said Sunday.

Keyan Francis was shot in the chest inside a 14th-floor apartment in the Morris Houses on Washington Ave. near E. 171st St. in Claremont about 10:45 a.m. Saturday, cops said.

Medics took him to St. Barnabas Hospital but he couldn’t be saved.

There were no arrests. Police were looking for at least two suspects, a man and a woman, Sunday morning.

Francis lived in East Harlem, according to cops. It wasn’t immediately clear what brought him to the Bronx Saturday.