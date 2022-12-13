Man, 28, fatally shot in back of head on Bronx street

A 28-year-old man was approached from behind on a Bronx street and executed early Tuesday by a gunman who shot him in the back of the head, police said.

Parrish Truesdale was shot on the Grand Concourse near E. 181st St. at 12:28 a.m., cops said. The shooting was captured on video viewed by police.

Medics rushed Truesdale, victim, who lived in Clason Point, to St. Barnabas Hospital but could not be saved.

Six shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Truesdale had been on probation since October 2021 following a weapons arrest, police said. He had previous arrests dating back to 2012 on charges including assaulting a police officer, loaded gun possession and marijuana, cops said.