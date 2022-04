A 28-year-old man was fatally shot in his Brooklyn apartment, police said Monday.

Cops responding to a 911 call found Andrew Cruz shot in the head inside his home on Blake Ave. near Logan St. in East New York about 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Medics rushed Cruz to Brookdale University Hospital but he could not be saved.

No arrests have been made.

Cruz had a minor arrest record, including for selling turnstile swipes in the subway, police said.