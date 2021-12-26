Man, 28, fatally shot in front of building on West Eighth Street in Erie; autopsy scheduled

Erie police are investigating the homicide of a 28-year-old man who was fatally shot outside a building on West Eighth Street early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Police received a call about the killing at 4:05 a.m., police said. The man, who police said was 28, was pronounced dead at the scene, Chief Deputy Erie County Coroner Nick Rekitt said. The victim's identity was not immediately released.

Police said the case is a homicide and had made no arrests as of Sunday afternoon. Rekitt said an autopsy was scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.

Erie police are investigating the homicide of a 28-year-old man found shot outside this building on West Eight Street shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday. The building, with its front window broken, is on the south side of West Eighth Street across from Ohio Street and just east of a Country Fair.

The man was killed in front of a building at 1921 W. Eighth St., Rekitt said. The large window in front of the building was broken, and police had cordoned off the area around the building on Sunday.

Detectives were at the scene. The Erie County District Attorney's Office was also called to the scene, First Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz said. She confirmed that the victim had been shot but declined to comment further on the case.

The one-story building, which once housed behavioral health services, is on the south side of West Eighth Street, across from Ohio Street and one door east of a Country Fair.

The death is the ninth homicide in Erie and the 13th in Erie County this year.

There were 16 homicides in Erie County, with 10 occurring in the city, in 2020.

