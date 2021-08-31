Man, 28, fatally shot in vestibule of his Queens apartment building

A 28-year-old man was fatally shot in the vestibule of his Queens apartment building early Tuesday, officials said.

Broderick Daniels was shot multiple times in the chest and torso in the entryway of his building on 184th St. near 104th Ave. in Hollis about 1 a.m., cops said.

EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital, where he died.

Police were responding to an alert from the ShotSpotter system — an array of sensitive microphones placed throughout the city to pick up the sound of gunfire — when they found Daniels.

No arrests have been made.

Cops were scouring the area Tuesday for surveillance footage that could help them identify the shooter.