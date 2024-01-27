Man, 28, fatally wounded overnight in Auburn Gresham neighborhood, cops say

A 28-year-old man was discovered fatally wounded overnight in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the South Side, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 3 a.m., officers responded to shots fired in the 8500 block of South Vincennes Avenue and found an unresponsive man lying on the ground. The victim suffered a wound to his chest, and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

A handgun was recovered next to the man.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.