Man, 28, killed in Waianae Boat Harbor shooting identified

Dec. 25—The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office identified today the victim in a fatal shooting at Waianae Boat Harbor as Jarron Crowell, 28, of Waianae.

Crowell was shot and killed at about 1 :15 a.m. Sunday. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, according to Emergency Medical Services.

Prosecutors charged Zaysten Vincent, 19, Thursday with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony and illegal possession of a firearm. He is being held on $1 million bail.

Police arrested Vincent Wednesday afternoon on the 700 block of North Nimitz Highway.