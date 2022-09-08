Man, 28, shot dead in Brooklyn, second slaying in East New York in four hours

A 28-year-old man was shot dead in Brooklyn, the second slaying in East New York in four hours, police said Thursday.

The victim was shot in the chest at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in front of a home on Sheffield Ave. near Hegeman Ave. He died at the scene.

Two shell casings were recovered as police try to figure out what sparked the shooting.

The victim’s name was not immediately released but cops say he is a member of the Hood Fresh gang. He was conditionally released from state prison in February 2020 after serving more than a year for a drug conviction.

Four hours earlier, another man was shot to death in the neighborhood.

At 7:10 p.m. a gunman walked up to a Nissan Altima parked on Belmont Ave. near Shepherd Ave. and opened fire, striking numerous times a 29-year-old man sitting inside the vehicle.

The victim, a father of two who used to live around the corner but had moved to Queens, was rushed to Interfaith Medical Center but could not be saved. His name has also not been released.

The two murders, more than a mile apart, are not believed to be connected. No arrests have been made in either case.