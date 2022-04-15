Man, 29, charged with arson after 79-year-old burned in Chinatown

Apr. 15—A 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of arson after allegedly lighting a 79-year-old man's clothes on fire at the Chinatown Cultural Plaza has been charged, Honolulu police said.

Charles Burns in connection to an arson case that left the 79-year-old victim with first-and second-degree burns. Surveillance video shows a suspect approaching the victim from behind and lighting his torso on fire.

Burns today was charged for first-degree arson and third-degree promoting dangerous drugs, the Honolulu Police Department said this afternoon. His aggregate bail is set at $500, 000.

Court records show that since the beginning of 2021, Burns has been cited multiple times for various offenses, including violating park rules, unauthorized camping and obstructing a sidewalk.

Burns is also a defendant in two ongoing criminal property damage cases, including one involving an assault charge. He's also been charged with theft in another case.

Records show Burns has no local address.