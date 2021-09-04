Man, 29, charged in gunpoint robbery at Honolulu spa

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
·1 min read

Sep. 4—Prosecutors have charged a 29-year-old man after he allegedly robbed a spa at gunpoint in Honolulu.

Keola M. Kiko-Kahawai was charged Thursday on two counts of first-degree robbery, one count of third-degree theft and four firearm-related charges. His bail is set at $100, 000.

Police said a man entered a spa brandishing a rifle and demanded money from an employee on the morning of Aug. 21.

When he exited the business, a 54-year-old man confronted the suspect at which time the suspect allegedly fired a round at him. Police said the round did not hit the victim.

The alleged gunman fled the scene in a vehicle that was reported stolen.

Through an investigation, the suspect was identified as Kiko-Kahawai. Police arrested him Tuesday in the Kuakini area on suspicion of attempted murder, theft, robbery and firearm-related offenses.

Officers also recovered the stolen vehicle.

Kiko-Kahawai has a criminal record of one felony conviction for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, four misdemeanor convictions for driving with a suspended license and unauthorized entry into a vehicle and a petty misdemeanor conviction for disobedience to police officers.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tech giants seek meeting with new Malaysian PM on foreign ship cable waiver

    Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Amazon are seeking to meet Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to ask that foreign vessels be allowed to repair undersea cables in the country's waters, a Google spokesperson said on Saturday. The tech giants sent a letter on Wednesday to the office of the new premier discuss the nation's "cabotage" policy, seeking the reinstatement of an exemption revoked last year under the previous government, said the spokesperson for Alphabet Inc's Google.

  • Gunman holding a baby shoots at three women during road rage clash, Ohio police say

    A 54-year-old woman was hit by a ricocheting bullet during the road rage shooting, police said.

  • ‘They had him by his face’: Elderly Asian man mauled by two pit bulls in Texas

    A 67-year-old Asian man in Harris County, Texas, suffered critical injuries after falling victim to two loose pit bulls that viciously attacked him during a morning walk last week. What happened: The victim, who has not been identified, was strolling in the 4300 block of Queens Retreat Drive when the pair of pit bulls crossed the street to attack him. It took place in the front yard of Elmer Levigne, a former deputy of the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

  • Sunport quadruple murder suspect details why he killed 4th man in Albuquerque

    Sunport quadruple murder suspect details why he killed 4th man in Albuquerque.

  • Gang member arrested in connection with Fresno homicide

    Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama announced the arrest of Abel Tello during a news conference on Friday.

  • Man who shot at cops in unrest over Floyd death is acquitted

    A man charged with attempted murder after firing at Minneapolis police officers in the chaotic protests that followed George Floyd’s death has been acquitted of all charges against him. Jaleel Stallings argued self-defense during his July trial, testifying that he fired at the unmarked white van after he was struck in the chest with what turned out to be a nonlethal rubber bullet fired by police. Stallings, 29, testified that he thought he was being attacked by civilians, had been struck by a bullet and was potentially bleeding out, his attorney, Eric Rice, told The Associated Press on Friday.

  • Woman caught on camera knocking over California fruit stand alleges she’s the victim and ‘almost lost my life’

    Sandra Quinonez reported she was attacked by a woman who refused to move a car before video captured the woman destroying the fruit stand. Ariana Belvine claims Quinonez’s daughter intentionally hit her car and said allegations she brandished a weapon were lies.

  • Twin baby boys found dead inside car at South Carolina day care

    Twin baby boys were found dead inside a car in the parking lot of a South Carolina day care center Wednesday. Someone called 911 after finding the babies at the Sunshine House Early Learning Academy on U.S. Highway 21 in the Columbia suburb of Blythewood. Watch part of Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford's press conference here.

  • Freed from prison, Mississippi man sues district attorney

    A Mississippi man freed after nearly 23 years in prison filed a lawsuit Friday against the district attorney who prosecuted him six times in the killings of four people at a small-town furniture store. Curtis Flowers was released in December 2019, about six months after the U.S. Supreme Court tossed out the conviction and death sentence from his sixth trial, which took place in 2010. Justices said prosecutors showed an unconstitutional pattern of excluding African American jurors in the trials of Flowers, who is Black.

  • Former DA indicted after allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

    Jacquelyn Lee Johnson is accused of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer in her handling of the case, the Georgia attorney general announced.

  • High Schooler Broke Into a Random Home and Stabbed a Man to Death Between Classes, Police Say

    Courtesy of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police DepartmentA Nevada high school student allegedly broke into a random home and stabbed a man to death last week before returning to class just hours after the murder, authorities said.Police said Ethan Goin, 16, randomly stabbed 48-year-old Vergel Guintu in the neck at his home last Friday after the man went to check on a noise that he heard in the house, according to reports.Guintu’s wife and mother-in-law recounted the grisly scene to Las Vegas Metropol

  • What We Know About Matthew Taylor Coleman––The Q-Anon Believer Who Killed His Kids

    Content warning: child harm Matthew Taylor Coleman was a normal guy. Born in Santa Barbara in 1981, his mother was an artist, and his dad owned a small business. He learned to love the ocean early, and spent his time as a kid sailing, surfing, and spearfishing off the California coast. He earned a BA []

  • Suburban man charged in River North beating caught on video

    A man is charged in an attack on and robbery of two men in River North last weekend which was caught on video

  • Horn-iest Jan. 6 Rioter Cuts a Deal With the Feds

    Stephanie Keith/Reuters​​The “QAnon Shaman”—who notoriously stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 carrying a spear and a bullhorn and wearing a horned headpiece made of coyote skin—has cut a plea deal with the fedsJacob Chansley, 33, was arrested three days after the riots and charged with civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, and demonstrating in a Capitol building. Since his arrest, he has made headlines for his multiple attempts to get out

  • Chicago police lieutenant facing criminal charges for allegedly shoving flashlight between teen’s buttocks during arrest

    CHICAGO — A veteran Chicago police supervisor is the third city cop this week to be arrested on allegations that he used excessive force in an on-duty incident, authorities said Thursday, accusing him of shoving a flashlight between a clothed teen’s buttocks in February. Lt. Wilfredo Roman, a Chicago cop since June 2000, was charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct, both ...

  • Leaked Audio Confession Blows Lid Off Mystery of Haiti’s Murdered President

    Joseph Odelyn/APLet’s say that you’re a foreign mercenary. And that you and some of your best buds, who are also foreign mercenaries, have just shot to death the leader of an island nation, the inhabitants of which are now likely to be more than a little vexed with you. And let’s further say that there’s an escape plan already set up that would see you out of the dead president’s home and safely on your way.What do you think you would do next?Well, if you were one of the Colombian mercenaries wh

  • Police now investigating possible hazing video at Cincinnati high school

    Fallout continues for a Cincinnati high school football team. Video surfaced this week showing what police believe may be Western Hills/Dater football players holding down a teammate and pulling his clothes off as he struggles to escape.

  • Indecent exposure charges filed against trans woman over L.A. spa incident

    Prosecutors have filed charges against a transgender woman at the center of a viral video that sparked violent protests outside a Westlake spa.

  • Parkland school shooter wanted words like ‘slaughter’ barred from trial. Judge declined

    The judge who will oversee the trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz isn’t going to play word police.

  • The judge ruling over Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos trial dismissed 9 people from the jury pool because they were unvaccinated

    US District Judge Edward Davila said he wanted to ensure the health of the jurors and their families.