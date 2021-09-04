Man, 29, charged in gunpoint robbery at Honolulu spa

Sep. 4—Prosecutors have charged a 29-year-old man after he allegedly robbed a spa at gunpoint in Honolulu.

Keola M. Kiko-Kahawai was charged Thursday on two counts of first-degree robbery, one count of third-degree theft and four firearm-related charges. His bail is set at $100, 000.

Police said a man entered a spa brandishing a rifle and demanded money from an employee on the morning of Aug. 21.

When he exited the business, a 54-year-old man confronted the suspect at which time the suspect allegedly fired a round at him. Police said the round did not hit the victim.

The alleged gunman fled the scene in a vehicle that was reported stolen.

Through an investigation, the suspect was identified as Kiko-Kahawai. Police arrested him Tuesday in the Kuakini area on suspicion of attempted murder, theft, robbery and firearm-related offenses.

Officers also recovered the stolen vehicle.

Kiko-Kahawai has a criminal record of one felony conviction for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, four misdemeanor convictions for driving with a suspended license and unauthorized entry into a vehicle and a petty misdemeanor conviction for disobedience to police officers.