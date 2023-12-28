Man, 29, charged with manslaughter in 2022 fatal Nanakuli crash

Dec. 28—Manslaughter is a class A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

A man with a history of speeding was arrested on charges of manslaughter and other felonies Tuesday nearly two years after a 38-year-old mother and her 7-year-old daughter were killed in a car crash in Nanakuli.

An Oahu grand jury indicted Joseph Peters-Holokahi, 29, on Friday on two counts of manslaughter and three counts of collisions involving death or serious bodily injury, a class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and one count of negligent injury in the first degree, a class C felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

Manslaughter is a class A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Peters-Holokahi was arrested at 6 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Papipi Drive in Ewa Beach. He is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $750, 000 bail.

Peters-Holokahi is accused of "recklessly causing " the death of Kelsey Palisbo and her daughter, Leah Hanakahi, when he crashed into their parked vehicle on Haleakala Avenue in Nanakuli on Feb. 26, 2022, according to a news release from the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.

Palisbo's 17-year-old daughter, Shaylee Hanakahi, was also hurt.

Shaylee Hanakahi, who had gotten out of the car just before it was struck, suffered serious injuries. Palisbo and her daughter were pronounced dead at the scene.

"The manslaughter charges reflect the seriousness of the alleged crime. A person convicted of manslaughter can be sentenced to twice as much time in prison as a person sentenced for negligent homicide, " Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said in a statement. "We thank the victims' family and the entire community for their patience while waiting for charges. Building a strong case often takes time, but it is better to do it right than to do it fast."

Peters-Holokahi was arrested after the crash on suspicion of two counts of negligent homicide and one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, but was released pending further investigation.

At the time of his initial arrest in 2022, the Honolulu Police Department's Traffic Division issued a statement calling the crash "a senseless and completely avoidable tragedy."

Peters-Holokahi has a history of traffic citations for speeding.

In October 2020, he paid a $267 fine for driving 105 mph in a 45-mph zone in February of that year, according to state court records. He also was cited in June 2019 for going 73 mph in a 55-mph zone and in 2018 for traveling 66 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Peters-Holokahi paid a $247 fine for hitting an unattended vehicle in December 2019. In November 2022, he was cited for driving in the carpool lane and paid a $75 fine, a $40 administrative fee and a $7 driver education assessment fee.

HPD stresses safe driving Honolulu police officials declined comment on Peters-Holokahi's indictment.

HPD Maj. Stason Tanaka, who manages the department's Traffic Division, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in an interview that drivers should be aware of the increase in motorists on Oahu roadways during the holiday season.

Driving with aloha, obeying the speed limit, complying with posted signs, putting mobile devices away while driving and being sober behind the wheel are critical to keeping people safe, Tanaka said. If someone is intoxicated and trying to drive, then that person's keys should be taken away.

As of Wednesday, 2, 427 people have been arrested for impaired driving on Oahu this year, according to HPD statistics.

People hosting New Year's gatherings should consider serving only nonalcoholic drinks. If partying with alcohol during New Year's celebrations, ride with a sober driver, take a taxi or ride serv ­ice or spend the night, he said. HPD will have impaired-driving checkpoints and patrols around the island, day and night, through the New Year.

"It's good that the public is aware of the roadblocks but the point we want to stress is getting arrested or injuring yourself or someone else just isn't worth it, " Tanaka said.