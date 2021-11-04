Man, 29, charged with murder after fatal crash involving stolen Lexus: Carrollton police

Carrollton police have charged a 29-year-old Dallas man with murder after he was accused of killing one person and seriously injuring two others while running a red light in a stolen vehicle Monday evening, authorities said.

Joseph Demarcus Warren T-boned a vehicle that was lawfully entering the intersection of Keller Springs Road and Willowgate Lane, police said.

Carrollton resident Rohit Khanna, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release by the Carrollton Police Department. Two other 29-year-old male passengers who were friends of Khanna were seriously injured from the crash.

Warren was driving a Lexus that was stolen at a convenience store near Love Field in Dallas, according to police. The crash occurred 30 minutes after the vehicle was reported stolen.

The surviving victims were taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano, according to the release. One victim is still in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

Warren was treated for injuries at the same hospital and was released Wednesday. Carrollton Police detectives then transported him directly to the Carrollton City Jail.

Warren has been charged with murder for being accused of committing an act clearly dangerous to human life during the commission of a felony, police said.