Man, 29, charged with sexually touching teenage girl

Jul. 8—PITTSTON — City police arrested a Hughestown man on allegations he molested a teenage girl.

Charles Hunter Karichner, 29, of Rock Street, was arraigned by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Pittston on charges of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police launched an investigation in May when they received a report of suspected child sexual abuse involving a teenage girl.

The girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children's Advocacy Center where she described the alleged assaults.

After the girl was interviewed, Karichner voluntarily consented to an interview with police.

Karichner denied the allegations but later claimed he would playfully wrestle with the girl and may have inappropriately touched her, the complaint says.