Man, 29, charged in South Side shooting

A 29-year-old man was charged Friday morning in a July shooting that injured a 34-year-old man near the Museum of Science and Industry.

Victor Norris of the 7100 block of South Langley Avenue in the Park Manor neighborhood was charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon from a vehicle and not having a firearm owner’s identification card, police said.

Norris was accused in a shooting that occurred July 6 in the 5800 block of South Columbia Drive, and left a 34-year-old man wounded.

Columbia Drive is located near museum parking in the Jackson Park neighborhood.

Norris was arrested Thursday in the 7100 block of South Langley Avenue after he was identified as the person who wounded the victim.