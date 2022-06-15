Man, 29, critically injured in attack at Maui parking lot

Jun. 15—Maui police are investigating an alleged assault that left a 29-year-old Haiku man with critical injuries.

Police responded to a report of an assault at a parking lot at 1913 South Kihei Road at about 12 :40 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, officers found the 29-year-old unconscious and surrounded by bystanders.

Police said the victim was reportedly involved in a physical altercation with another male prior to police arrival.

The victim was taken in critical condition to Maui Memorial Medical Center.

There are no arrests at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Det. Kamuela Mawae at 808-875-5411.