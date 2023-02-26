Man, 29, fatally shot in lobby of his Bronx apartment building

A 29-year-old man was shot to death in the lobby of his Bronx apartment building, cops said Sunday.

The victim got into an argument with his killer at about 11 p.m. Saturday on Sheridan Ave. near E. 169th St. in Claremont Village, police said.

The shooter opened fire, hitting the victim in the head and chest, then fled in a vehicle, cops said.

Medics took the victim to Lincoln Hospital but he couldn’t be saved.

Cops were searching for surveillance footage early Sunday but have made no arrests.