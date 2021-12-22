Man, 29, fatally stabbed on Queens street

A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death on a Queens street, police said Wednesday.

A woman on her way to the store saw the victim on the ground near 197th St. and Carpenter Ave. in Hollis but thought he was asleep about 9:35 p.m. Tuesday. When she left the store and saw he was still there she went over to him and realized he had been stabbed, police said.

Medics rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital with multiple stab wounds to his upper body but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released.

There was no immediate arrests.