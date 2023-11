The stabbing happened near Charing Cross railway station.

A 29-year-old man is being treated in hospital after a stabbing in Glasgow city centre in the early hours of the morning.

The incident happened at about 04:45 in Elmbank Gardens, near Charing Cross railway station.

Police Scotland said officers were called to a report of a man being "seriously assaulted".

A force spokesperson added: "He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and inquiries are ongoing."