Man, 29, shot multiple times and killed on West Philadelphia street, police say

WEST PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are searching for a shooter who took aim at a 29-year-old man, shooting him multiple times and killing him.

West Philadelphia was the scene Friday evening, a little after 7 p.m., as officers from the 19th District responded to a shooting call on the 300 block of North Gross Street, according to officials.

Police found the 29-year-old man laying in the street, riddled with gunshots. They rushed him to Lankenau Medical Center, where he died.

An investigation into a motive and a search for the killer is underway. No weapons were recovered.

