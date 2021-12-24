Man, 29, stabbed dead on Queens street

A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death on a Queens street only a block from his apartment, police said Friday.

Officers responding to a 911 call at 11:10 p.m. Thursday found the victim, Benjamin Vasquez Bulux, lying on the ground at 89th Ave. and 150th St. in Jamaica. He had been stabbed numerous times in the back and chest.

Medics rushed him to Jamaica Hospital but he could not be saved.

A witness saw a man with long hair and a tan jacket running from the scene, police said. There has been no arrest.