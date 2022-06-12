Man, 29, stabbed to death by uncle at victim’s Queens home

A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death by his uncle at the victim’s Queens home early Sunday, police said.

Cops responding to a 4:57 a.m. 911 call about a man with a machete trying to kill himself found Neraz Roberts dead at the house in Jamaica. He had been stabbed in the back and right hand, police said.

Police took his 50-year-old uncle into custody. Charges against him were pending.

Roberts lived in a basement apartment inside the home on 187th St. near Hillside Ave.

