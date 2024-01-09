Man with 3 DUI convictions seen driving pickup on railroad tracks, Florida cops say

A man with three convictions for driving under the influence is facing a fourth charge after witnesses reported he was driving his pickup truck on railroad tracks, Florida investigators say.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, in Jensen Beach and the driver was seen headed toward an oncoming train, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office reported in a Jan. 8 news release. Jensen Beach is about 115 miles north of Miami.

“An Arizona man who told deputies he just left a Jensen Beach bar, seemed baffled at how his truck crashed into a switch on the train tracks near the downtown,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The train’s conductor was successfully able to maneuver an emergency stop nearly avoiding a collision,” officials says.

He “was driving southbound on the northbound set of railroad tracks, just ahead of a oncoming southbound train. The train’s conductor was successfully able to maneuver an emergency stop.”

Photos shared by the sheriff’s office show the pickup came to a stop while riding atop one of the rails.

The driver, who is visiting Florida from Kingman, Arizona, told deputies a woman he met at the bar is the one who drove the truck onto the tracks. He could not remember her name or where she went, deputies said.

Witnesses contradicted that story, noting the suspect was the only person in the vehicle, officials said.

The driver was arrested and charged with felony DUI, because it is his fourth DUI arrest, officials said. The prior convictions were in Missouri (two) and South Carolina, the sheriff’s office said.

He declined to take a breath test, but was charged based on poor performance on exercises to determine his sobriety, officials said.

