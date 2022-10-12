Man and 3 juveniles arrested for murder in May shooting, crash on N.C. 55 in Durham

An adult male and three juvenile males have been charged with murder for their roles in a May incident on N.C. 55 that resulted in a driver being fatally shot and crashing his car, Durham Police said.

Artavius Barrett Jr., 20, of Durham, and one juvenile male have been charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy, the Durham Police Department said in a Wednesday news release.

Two juvenile males were arrested and charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Bradley Clay, 36, died in the May 23 shooting, police said.

Barrett is currently jailed in Durham without bond.

On May 23, police received 911 calls about the shooting on the 4400 block of N.C. 55, in which people in a vehicle reportedly shot at another vehicle around 5 p.m., The News & Observer previously reported.

The driver who was shot, identified as Clay, crashed into several parked cars in the parking lot of a local restaurant.

Police ask for anyone with information about the shooting to call Investigator J.D. Harris at (919) 560-4440 at extension 29120 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.