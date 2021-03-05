Man, 30, arrested in father's death

Mar. 5—DANVILLE — Police are investigating a homicide involving a father and son after the altercation left the elder man dead.

Darrius L. Bryant, 30, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated battery, according to a press release issued Friday morning by Comm. Josh Webb of the Danville Police Department.

Officers responded at 7:46 p.m. Wednesday to the area of the 100 block of National in reference to a physical dispute.

Upon arrival officers located a 55-year-old Danville man who was unconscious and lying on the ground. Officers observed the victim was bleeding from his face and head and medical personnel were called to the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his wounds and officers immediately initiated an investigation into the incident.

During the investigation, officers reported they learned that the victim had been involved in a dispute with his son and that the dispute turned physical which led to the victim being beaten and knocked unconscious.

Danville police were notified Thursday that the victim was unable to recover from the incident and that he had passed away at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

The suspect in this case was identified as Bryant. A warrant was issued for Bryant's arrest and he was located in the 2000 block of East Main, where he was taken into custody. Bryant was transported to the Danville Public Safety Building where he is being held and awaiting his arraignment on charges of murder and aggravated battery with a bond of $1,000,000 at 10 percent.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time pending notifications by the Champaign County Coroner's Office.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville police at (217) 431-2250 or the Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.