Man, 30, beaten to death on Seneca Street bridge in Wichita

A man is dead after being beaten around 7 p.m. Tuesday on the Seneca Street bridge, police spokesperson Trevor Macy said.

David Chandler, 63, and Abel Molina, 31, both from Wichita, were booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and outstanding warrants, according to a police news release.

Police responded Tuesday evening to a 911 call about the beating in the 600 block of N. Seneca. Police and EMS found 30-year-old Blake Barnes, of Wichita. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died, Macy added.

Officers were able to get witness descriptions of two suspects that later led them to arrest Chandler and Molina, the news release said.

Police allege that Chandler “struck Barnes several times with a metal pipe,” according to the news release. He was taken into custody while walking away from the scene, Macy says.

Molina was arrested as well.

All three men did not have homes, according to the news release.