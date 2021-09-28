Man, 30, charged in Aina Haina bank robbery

Sep. 28—A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a Sept. 15 bank robbery at the Aina Haina Shopping Center in East Oahu.

An initial appearance via telephone is scheduled to be held for DJ Kekoaokalani Ah Wong, also known as DJ K. Ahwong and DJ Ah Wong at Honolulu federal court tomorrow for the bank robbery charge. He is currently being held at the Honolulu Federal Detention Center.

Bank robbery carries penalties of up to 20 years in prison and up to a $250, 000 fine, if convicted.

The robbery occurred at Territorial Savings Bank at 820 W. Hind Drive about 1 :35 p.m. on Sept. 15.

According to an FBI affidavit, a masked man wearing a backpack entered the bank and handed a teller two demand notes. The first note said : "Don't try 2 be a hero today. The money I demand is not yours. The money is insured. I'm holding a transmitter in my left hand."

The note also said three pipe bombs would go off if the teller attempted to do anything heroic.

"Now you got 1 minute to hand over $5, 000. Do the right thing no one gets hurt, " the note said.

The second note he handed the teller was a First Hawaiian Bank slip with the amount $5, 000 written on it.

The teller did not see any pipe bombs but saw the man identified as Ah Wong holding what was described as a "controller " in his left hand.

The affidavit said the teller handed over $750 and explained the drawer did not contain $5, 000.

Ah Wong then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Honolulu police initiated an investigation and gathered video surveillance that showed Ah Wong first entering First Hawaiian Bank that is located directly across from Territorial Savings Bank. The footage showed he wrote on a piece of paper and waited in line to see a bank teller, the affidavit said.

While waiting in line, an employee at the bank asked what he needed assistance with. Ah Wong asked about possibly opening a bank account. The employee said he would need to deposit $25 to open an account. He then left the bank.

Police recovered fingerprints on the demand notes left at Territorial Savings Bank that matched that of Ah Wong. Officers arrested him Thursday in the Makiki-Lower Punchbowl area for investigation of bank robbery.

He has a criminal record of a misdemeanor conviction for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, two petty misdemeanor convictions for criminal property damage and operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant and a violation for speeding.