Man, 30, in critical condition following stabbing at a party in Akron early Friday morning

A 30-year-old man was in critical condition following a stabbing at a party early Friday morning in South Akron.

Akron police said officers responded about 12:30 a.m. to Summa Akron City Hospital where the man had been taken with a stab wound to the chest.

The incident reportedly occurred at a party near Brown Street and Lovers Lane, police said, but an exact location has not yet been determined. No arrests have been made.

The victim arrived at the hospital in serious condition but was rushed to surgery and was in critical condition, according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip or The Summit County Crimestoppers, 330-434-COPS.

