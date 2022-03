A 30-year-old man was fatally stabbed on a Bronx street early Monday, police said.

The victim was knifed in the abdomen on Sheridan Ave. near E. 164th St. about 7:45 a.m., cops said.

Medics rushed him to Lincoln Hospital but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released.

The suspect, a 36-year-old man, fled the scene and is being sought. It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the bloodshed.