Man, 30, found shot dead in WPB apartment

Police array

WEST PALM BEACH — A 30-year-old man was found shot to death Friday evening inside a West Palm Beach apartment, city police said Saturday.

Police said a “hysterical person” made a 911 call to authorities at about 5:43 p.m. Friday saying they believed someone was dead inside the Royal St. George Apartments on the 1600 block of Brandywine Road. Those apartments are next to Interstate 95, just northwest of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

On arriving at the scene, police discovered a man dead inside a second-floor apartment, apparently the victim of a shooting. Police say they believe the shooting was not random, and that there were no signs of forced entry to the apartment, which apparently did not have a tenant.

Police did not disclose the man’s name, or any other information about him. Investigators urge anyone with information about the case to call Detective Ron Robbins at 561-822-1726, or report a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Police find 30-year-old man shot to death in West Palm apartment