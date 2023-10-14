Man, 30, pleads not guilty to Chinatown assault of woman, 85

Oct. 14—The 30-year-old man charged with second-degree assault in the Oct. 4 attack of an 85-year-old woman in Chinatown pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Dylan Moniz pleaded not guilty before Circuit Judge Ronald Johnson.

Moniz appeared in court wearing an oversize white University of Hawaii tank top, dark pants and shackles. The court set a trial date of Dec. 11 before Judge Paul Wong. His bail was confirmed at $25, 000.

Johnson ordered him to stay away from the victim, Yukuno Tuksu, and to keep 500 feet away from Kekaulike Mall, No. 212.

Police said Moniz injured Tuksu at about 7 :30 a.m. Oct. 4. He was found and arrested at 9 :10 a.m. near the intersection of South Hotel Street and Fort Street Mall.

Because Tuksu is over the age of 59, the Honolulu Prosecutor's Office Elder Abuse Branch is handling the case.

The Hawaii Criminal Justice Data Center's online records shows Moniz has no criminal convictions, although he was charged with violation of a protective order, a misdemeanor, but was acquitted Feb. 9, 2015, in Honolulu Family Court due to mental capacity.