Man, 30, shot dead west of Magnolia early Thursday

A 30-year-old man was fatally shot early Thursday in a community west of Magnolia, Delaware State Police said.

The victim's name has not been released.

Troopers responded to the 200 block of Jeffrey Drive in the community of London Village shortly after midnight for a report of a gunshot victim, said Master Cpl. Heather Pepper, a state police spokeswoman.

After finding the wounded man in the community of manufactured homes, Pepper said he was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently in the early stages of this active investigation," Pepper said in a statement. "The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation."

There is currently no suspect information.

Thursday's fatal shooting occurred about a block from where 40-year-old Robert W. Watkins was shot dead in 2009 as he and his girlfriend were trying to purchase something. Watkins' killing is among the more than 300 unsolved Delaware homicides.

Anyone with information regarding Thursday's homicide should contact Detective Daniel Grassi at (302) 365-8441 or daniel.grassi@delaware.gov. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com/.

