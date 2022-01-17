Man, 30, shot and killed Sunday in NW Ocala; no arrests yet

A 30-year-old man died Sunday night as the result of a roadside shooting in a northwest Ocala neighborhood, according to the Ocala Police Department.

OPD public information officer Jeff Walczak stated officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 1300 block of Northwest Eighth Street at 6:30 p.m. and found Keith Boone suffering from "multiple gunshot wounds."

Boone was transported on trauma alert to a local hospital and died at 7:09 p.m., Walczak indicated.

Another fatal shooting: Shooting victim dies at ER, death being investigated

Ongoing case: No bail for woman charged in connection with 2019 death of her son, age 2 months

Ocala police: Two street racers, going over 90 mph, caused fatal crash on SR 200 in October

A man who answered the door at a house near the scene of the shooting told the Star-Banner he heard the sounds, which turned out to be gunshots, but he thought "someone was celebrating." He declined to give his name but said he was sorry the victim had died.

Ocala Police officers on Sunday were investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Ocala.

Walczak stated the suspected shooter may have left the scene on a bike.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call OPD detectives at (352) 369-7000 and reference case 202200007533.

Anonymous tips can be called to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-STOP (7867) or sent to www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers tips may be eligible for a cash reward.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Ocala police investigate fatal shooting of man, 30, in NW Ocala