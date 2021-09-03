Man, 30, shot in trailer park

Sep. 3—GEORGETOWN — Vermilion County Deputies responded Thursday to a call of shots fired at the Mobile Manor Trailer Park, 1710 N. Main, at approximately 9:18 p.m.

It was learned that a 30-year-old male had been shot, according to a press release.

The individual was taken to Carle Hospital in Urbana with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene encompassed approximately half of the trailer park. Sheriff's Department investigators and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators remained at the trailer park throughout the night collecting evidence.

The case is still under investigation and no other details can be released at this time.