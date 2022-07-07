Man, 30, stabbed in argument on Bronx street drives off looking for help, crashes six blocks away and dies

A 30-year-old man stabbed in an argument on a Bronx street drove off looking for help — only to crash six blocks away and die behind the wheel, police said Thursday.

Cops responding to a 911 call at 11:39 p.m. Wednesday found the victim stabbed numerous times in the body after he slammed into a light pole on E. Gun Hill Road near Seymour Ave. in Laconia. He was dead at the scene.

Police determined he was knifed during an argument with his killer about six blocks away at Schorr Place and Eastchester Road, then got into his car and drove off, police said.

The victim’s name was not immediately released. His killer has not been caught.