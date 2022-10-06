Man in his 30s fatally stabbed in Kaimuki

Oct. 6—A man in his 30s was fatally stabbed under a bridge in Kaimuki shortly before noon today, authorities say.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said personnel responded to a stabbing in the area of 2840 Kapiolani Boulevard, which is near the intersection of Kaimuki Avenue.

Honolulu police said the stabbing occured under the bridge near the H-1 eastbound on-ramp at Kapiolani Boulevard.

EMS said the victim was stabbed with an "unknown sharp object." EMS personnel treated the man at the scene and transported him to a hospital in critical condition.

The man's identity was not immediately released.

Police closed two westbound lanes on Kapiolani Boulevard in the area earlier as they investigated, and motorists were advised to take alternate routes.

They gave no further details, but Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the HPD's Criminal Investigation Division's Homicide Detail is expected to make a statement this afternoon.------This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.------