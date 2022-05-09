Former Orlando Magic player shot, killed in east Orange County neighborhood

A former Orlando Magic player was shot and killed at a home in east Orange County early Monday.

Sheriff’s investigators said deputies responded to a residence along Egret Shores Drive near Curry Ford Road and State Road 417 shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Orange County deputies spent eight hours searching for evidence early Monday.

They shut down about a block and a half to investigate.

Deputies learned that one man shot another man.

“I heard one gunshot and crying afterward,” a neighbor said.

A neighbor told Eyewitness News that the gunfire woke her up. She wanted to remain anonymous.

“It was around 1:30, you know, most of us got to work in the morning,” she said. “It’s really sad.”

The injured man, identified as former Orlando Magic player Adreian Payne, was taken to a hospital but did not survive, deputies said. He was 31 years old.

Investigators identified the shooter as Lawrence Dority, 29. They said Dority stayed at the scene and is cooperating with them.

“This is such a quiet neighborhood. We’ve never had anything like this,” a neighbor said.

Deputies said Dority was arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder. He was taken to the Orange County Jail.

