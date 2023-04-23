Man in his 30s shot and killed in Orange County, deputies say

Deputies are investigating a deadly Orange County shooting that left one man dead.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened Sunday at 5:33 a.m. on the 1600 block of Americana Boulevard.

When deputies arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot.

Read: ‘Pure Evil’: Palm Bay police announce arrest in the murder of 69-year-old man

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators have not released any suspect information or additional details of the shooting at this time.

Read: Tortoise found shot wandering in Osceola County

Channel 9 will provide updates to this developing story as it becomes available

A gopher tortoise with a bullet hole was found yesterday wandering around a property in St. Cloud on Saturday.





Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.