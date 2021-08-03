Man, 31, arrested after alleged assault of another man, 68, in Chinatown

Aug. 3—Honolulu police arrested a 31-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted a 68-year-old man during a robbery in Chinatown over the weekend.

The suspect approached the victim at about 8 :20 a.m. Saturday and demanded money.

Police said a physical altercation ensued at which time the suspect cut the victim several times with a glass shard.

Police arrested the suspect at or near the Chinese Cultural Plaza on Beretania Street shortly after 9 :15 a.m. on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the victim for lacerations to his left hand and took him in stable condition to a hospital.