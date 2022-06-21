Man, 31, arrested after he allegedly punches officer in Kapolei

Jun. 21—Honolulu police arrested a 31-year-old man after he allegedly punched a police officer in the face in Kapolei early Sunday.

The assault occurred at the Ka Makana Ali'i shopping center at 91-5431 Kapolei Parkway just before 2 a.m.

The officer was assisting security officers with a man trespassing on the property. Police said the man became disorderly and spit on the police officer and punched the officer in the face.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of first-degree assault against a law enforcement officer, harassment and disorderly conduct.