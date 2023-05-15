Man, 31, arrested after attack on kupuna's car in Nanakuli

May 15—Honolulu police arrested a 31-year-old man after he allegedly kicked the hood and windshield of a car driven by an 82-year-old woman in Nanakuli.

Police said a Toyota Corolla operated by the woman was traveling on Farrington Highway fronting Nanakuli Beach Park when she stopped to avoid hitting a man standing in the middle of the road just after 12:05 a.m. Sunday.

The man then jumped on her car and kicked the windshield and hood, damaging the vehicle, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the man fled the scene. Patrol officers located him nearby shortly afterward and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree criminal property damage and disorderly conduct.

He remains in custody as of this morning.

State Rep. Darius Kila, (D, Nanakuli-Maili) said the incident is "deeply troubling" and unacceptable.

"These types of actions are a distraction from the values that our community holds dear," Kila said in a statement today. "Our kupuna are the very center of our lives and the pillars of our communities, and we need to work together to ensure their safety and well-being."