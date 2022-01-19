Man, 31, arrested in deadly shooting in St. Paul's Frogtown

Mara H. Gottfried, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·1 min read

Jan. 19—A man is under arrest in a fatal shooting from Tuesday night, St. Paul police announced Wednesday.

Nick Tyler Okland, 31, was booked into the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of murder.

Officers who responded to the Frogtown neighborhood on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. found a man outside a residence in the 300 block of Blair Avenue who'd been shot. Paramedics took him to Regions Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police had not released the name of the man who was killed as of Wednesday morning.

The motive is under investigation.

