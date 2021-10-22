Man, 31, charged for allegedly assaulting girlfriend, 3 officers on Kilauea Avenue

Oct. 22—Prosecutors have charged a 31-year-old man for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and three responding police officers in Waialae.

Andrew L.K. Hopkins made his initial appearance before Judge Melanie May at Honolulu District Court via video conference from the courthouse cellblock this morning on charges of first-degree assault, kidnapping and three counts of assault against a law enforcement officer in the first-degree.

His aggregate bail is set at $750, 000.

Police responded to an apartment on Kilauea Avenue Monday afternoon involving a man who allegedly beat up his girlfriend and held her against her will.

The man identified as Hopkins attacked three officers, two of which sustained bite marks and a third sustained contusions to the face.

Police arrested Hopkins at the 4900 block of Kilauea Avenue on suspicion of assault, resisting arrest and three counts of assault against a law enforcement officer.

The victim sustained serious injuries throughout her body and remains hospitalized.