Man, 31, fatally shot during album release party clash: NYPD

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday during an album release party inside a Brooklyn catering hall, police said.

The victim was inside the Exquisite Event Space on Eastern Parkway near Atlantic Ave. in Crown Heights around 3:30 a.m. when he got into an argument with another man, witnesses told police.

As the dispute continued, the suspect pulled a gun and opened fire, hitting the victim in the chest.

EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Medical Center, but he couldn’t be saved. His name was not immediately disclosed as cops track down his relatives.

Guests were celebrating the release of a Caribbean musician’s newest release, a source with knowledge of the case said. The name of the performer was not immediately released.

The celebration included a mini-concert, the source said.

The gunman ran off. No arrests were made.

When reached, a catering hall staffer said he didn’t know exactly what happened. His colleagues were working with detectives, the staffer said.