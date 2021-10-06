Man, 31, fatally shot outside Bronx public housing development

Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot outside a Bronx public housing development early Wednesday, police said.

The victim was shot in the chest on the sidewalk in front of NYCHA’s Jackson Houses on E. 158th St. near Park Ave. in Melrose about 4:35 a.m.

EMS rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released.

The victim’s last known address was in Brooklyn. He had been arrested a handful of times for robbery and reckless endangerment but it was unclear if his criminal history played any role in his death, a police source said.

