Man, 31, fatally stabbed inside Bronx apartment, suspect arrested

Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
A 31-year-old man was fatally stabbed inside a Bronx apartment, police said Wednesday.

Cori Lowe was knifed multiple times in the upper body during a confrontation inside the apartment on E. 232nd St. near White Plains Road in Wakefield about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, cops said.

EMS rushed Lowe to Montefiore Medical Center but he could not be saved. He lived about a mile away from the apartment he was stabbed in.

Cops arrested 32-year-old Lawrence Hyde at the scene for murder. Hyde lives in White Plains, NY, according to cops.

Hyde’s arraignment was pending in Bronx Criminal Court Wednesday.

