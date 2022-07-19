Man, 31, shot dead at Brooklyn film set, police sources say

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot early Tuesday on a film set in Brooklyn, according to police sources.

The unidentified victim was reserving parking spots for an incoming film crew on N. Henry St. near Norman Ave. in Greenpoint around 5:15 a.m. when the gunman approached, the sources said.

The victim was sitting in a car — with a traffic cone perched on the roof — when the shooter yanked open the door and shot the victim in the neck and head.

EMS rushed the victim to an area hospital, where he died. His name was not released.

It was not immediately clear what was being filmed at the location or if anyone involved with the production was present at the time of the shooting.

The gunman ran off. No arrests have been made.

Cops are scouring the area for surveillance footage that can help them identify the shooter.

The victim, a Queens resident, had a criminal record, but it was not immediately clear if his past had anything to do with the shooting.