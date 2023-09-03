Man, 31, shot dead in Queens during early morning street clash in South Richmond Hill

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday following a clash on a Queens street, police said.

NYPD officers responding to a call of a shooting on 125th St. near 101st Ave. in South Richmond Hill found Treva Sookmangal suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, cops said.

EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. Sookmangal lived less than two miles away from the scene in Ozone Park, cops said.

The gunman, who was wearing a green shirt and grey pants, ran off on foot. No arrests have been made.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately disclosed.

Sookmangal was shot on a residential street around the corner from the Hibiscus Restaurant and Bar, but it was not immediately clear if the eatery was connected to the fatal clash.

Cops scoured the area for surveillance footage that could help them identify the shooter.