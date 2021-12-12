Man, 31, shot to death outside his Brooklyn apartment building

John Annese, New York Daily News

A Brooklyn man was shot dead outside his apartment building early Sunday, police said.

Cops found the 31-year-old victim repeatedly shot in the torso on Rockaway Ave. near Broadway in Bedford-Stuyvesant just before 3:10 a.m., police said.

Medics took him to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, but he couldn’t be saved.

Cops have not yet released the victim’s name.

The shooter drove off in a white sedan, cops said. Police have made no arrests.

