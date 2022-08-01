Man, 32, arrested on arson suspicion in grass fire near Buck Sansom Park in Fort Worth

A 32-year-old man last week started a grass fire in northwest Fort Worth and was apprehended as he left, the city fire department said.

Fort Worth Fire Department arson unit investigators on Thursday saw a man who matched the description of a person of interest in other blazes traveling away from a fire near Buck Sansom Park, the department said.

Julio Frausto was arrested on suspicion of felony arson, felony fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and misdemeanor evading arrest or detention.

Frausto was apprehended in the 2800 block of Prospect Avenue. He confessed to starting the Thursday fire and others in the area, the fire department said.

The Thursday fire was at least the 20th that has burned in grass in the Sansom Park area in the last seven days. Two of the Sansom Park-area fires involved multiple-alarm responses.

Because of the critical fire conditions in the area, the fire department said it urged people to remain vigilant around heat and flames and to report suspicious activity.